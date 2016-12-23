Andrew Neale

Leonie Rotermyndt has joined Leyard / Planar Systems. Based in The Netherlands, Leonie Rotermyndt will report to Marco Bruines, who leads the EMEA business of Leyard, and will assist with key global accounts and with the company’s initiatives to deepen relationships with content developers, consultants, architects and other specifiers.

She comes to Leyard and Planar with a rich history in the graphics and display industry, most recently as a managing director of SIGHT, a system integrator for corporate and broadcast customers in the Benelux region.

Prior to that, she was the managing director of a 3D graphics and screen control firm that is now part of the NEP Group, serving clients like RTL, SBS and TV production companies, and was instrumental in bringing augmented reality to Dutch television.