Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

As part of MaxMedia’s 20th Anniversary celebration plans, they are hosting a Labathon Challenge on January 19-20, 2017 that will encourage local (to them) higher education students to create new digital solutions for the brick and mortar retail experience.

Students will have the opportunity to utilise tools found in MaxMedia’s Retail Lab while competing for USD 5,000 in scholarships.

You can find out more about it here.