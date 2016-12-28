Andrew Neale

At #CES2017 Peter J. Solomon Company’s Managing Director Mark Boidman is participating on a panel examining media and technology venture funding, recent investment and M&A activity.

He told us in advance of next week’s event, “The convergence of media and technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds and aggregating audiences in a fragmented media world that is more mobile than ever, continue to drive what is being developed today. The Internet of Things continues to change the world and constitutes the future of advertising and media. This is one of the conversations likely to dominate at CES 2017.”

Mark Boidman joined PJSC in 2013 and is a member of the firm’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group, with focus areas that include digital media, marketing services, mobile, retail tech and out-of-home media. Mark was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as Best Investment Banking Advisory Managing Director (USA) by Corporate Vision Magazine’s Executive Awards 2016 campaign for his work in out of home media and retail technology.