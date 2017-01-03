Andrew Neale

A new Immersive Technology Zone will be premiered at #ISE2017 – produced and managed by Holovis.

The ISE Immersive Technology Zone will take the form of a dedicated area within the RAI exhibition centre, located in the Park Foyer at the rear of Hall 8. The space will feature four virtual environments. These will allow visitors to #ISE2017 to explore the various immersive options available, from VR (virtual reality) to AR (augmented reality) and MxR (mixed reality), highlighting how they differ and the business challenges they can help overcome. No pre-booking will be necessary.

Holovis staff will be on hand throughout the show to ensure that attendees will not only be able to experience the features on offer but also get professional insight into how this type of technology is becoming utilised by a growing range of AV businesses. This is being increasingly seen in the areas of product design, workforce training, factory planning and construction.

The environments on display at #ISE2017 will feature content created by the Holovis media and software development teams from within the VR remit. These will include the Near Miss Simulator, a virtual training environment delivering compelling content for those working in high-risk jobs and a Driving Simulator showing the enhanced impact of VR when combined with perfectly synched motion and audio. In addition, an Augmented Reality Zombie game will highlight the interactive networked capabilities of this technology accessible from any personal device while the physical challenge of removing as many balls from a Virtual Ball Pool as possible will demonstrate MxR in action.

Stuart Hetherington, CEO, Hollis told us “We design complete solutions that transport guests into alternative realities, whether that’s fictional worlds for entertainment or real situations for R&D or training. We are excited to be partnering with ISE to showcase a complete suite of virtual options, from singular immersive experiences to those that can be shared by a group to inspire end users and show the AV industry how they can support the development of complex set-ups.”

Holovis is an experiential designer working within the attractions and enterprise industries to deliver virtual, augmented and mixed reality solutions. These installations are embedded in industrial design studios, theme parks, planetariums, science centres, ride simulators, retail digital media and (big) data rooms. Holovis works on both permanent and mobile applications.Within the attractions space this includes transforming any passive scenario such as queue lines into rich forms of entertainment using Augmented Reality to elevate boredom, support wider eco systems and extend the guest experience to encourage repeat visits.

For enterprise, the company’s ground-breaking work has significantly advanced the development of virtual manufacturing, using CAVE environments and HMDs to visualise complex data sets for design, R&D and next-generation collaborative spaces.