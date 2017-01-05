Maddie Cotterill

The in-store advertising leader in France, Mediaperformances SA, has chosen BroadSign International, LLC’s digital out-of-home software to power its ShopperCast retail network. Founded back in 1985, Médiaperformances is France’s market leader for shopper media – as a subsidiary of Shopper Marketing & Cies, Médiaperformances targets brands and media agencies, with a range of solutions designed to influence the consumer’s shopping behaviour. Partner of retailers such as Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Intermarché, Monoprix, Cora and U, Médiaperfomances’ customers are major FMCG companies such as Danone, Nestlé, Unilever, Mondelez and Coca-Cola.

Initial deployment of 200 x 55” LED totems in 150 Carrefour hypermarkets across France has been completed. Everything is situated in store entranceways meaning that displays are visible to consumers as soon as they enter. One-third of content features store information such as opening hours and special offers, while the remaining two-thirds is dedicated to brand advertising.

ShopperCast’s Product Manager, Kevin Beaulieu told us “BroadSign is the only CMS suited to ad-based networks. We tried other solutions but they all had shortcomings when it came to handling specific aspects of our business. As the data behind our solution is built in the software, BroadSign is helping us design and manage our network in the most efficient and flexible way.”

Advertisers include the likes of Danone, Nestle, Unilever, Mondelez and Coca-Cola, who take advantage of Mediaperformances’ total shopper audience, especially knowing that 68% of purchase decisions are made in-store. To date, measured campaigns have shown up to a 15% increase in sales.

Remy Gerin, Chairman at Mediaperformances said “We are very excited to begin the ShopperCast adventure with a partner such as BroadSign,” said “Multiple screens are a reality for shoppers and for retail, and we consider the store entrance as the ‘prime place’. ShopperCast naturally fits with an environment made of increasingly connected stores and shoppers.”

To learn more about BroadSign’s offerings in the French region and in the retail vertical, readers can book a meeting with a representative at #NRF17 or at #ISE2017 and apply for a free 60-day trial.