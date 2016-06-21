Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Almost exactly a year ago today we wrote ‘Has @UniversalDOOH Stopped Trading?’

At the time we received a number of emails from industry people who all believed that the business was heading into administration.

Amongst the then ‘allegations’ was that their reps and Malls had gone unpaid and there were the usual rumours that a new company, unencumbered by anything ethical such as creditors, reps and employees being paid was likely to rise magically from any ashes.

Well, despite the (usual) solicitor’s letter received at DailyDOOH Towers and various protestations of innocence, it was no surprise that June 2016 saw a meeting of creditors and July 4, 2016 saw the company official wound and liquidators appointed…

Resolutions for Winding-up

UNIVERSAL OUTDOOR SYSTEMS LIMITED (Company Number 08303560) Previous Name of Company: Infotech Digital Limited; and VP Networks LimitedTrading as: Universal Outdoor Systems Limited Registered office: Diamond House, 179 Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, TW9 4LN Principal trading address: Diamond House, 179 Lower Richmond Road, Richmond, TW9 4LN AND IN THE MATTER of the Insolvency Act 1986 Passed on 21 June 2016 At a GENERAL MEETING of the above named Company, duly convened and held at Antony Batty & Co LLP, 3 Field Court Grays Inn on 21 June 2016 the following Special Resolution was duly passed:- “That the Company be wound up voluntarily.” William Antony Batty of Antony Batty & Company LLP, 3 Field Court, Gray’s Inn, London, WC1R 5EF and Shane Crooks of BDO LLP, 55 Baker Street, London W1U 7EU were appointed as Joint Liquidators. Name of signatory: Tim Godwin to act as Chairman authorised by a power of attorney signed by Mrs H Stewart (Director) Liquidator’s name: William Antony Batty and Shane Michael Crooks Insolvency Practitioner Number(s) 8111 and 15110 Antony Batty & Company LLP: 3 Field Court, Grays Inn, London, WC1R 5EF Telephone: 020 7831 1234 Fax: 020 7430 2727 Email: office@antonybatty.com Office contact: John Baalham

It didn’t take long for, let’s just keep the legal people happy and say “for those formerly involved somehow with” Universal to pop up in a new guise; namely Tim Godwin and Andrew Emuss back as the management team at one of Tim’s early 2002 companies, Insight Media UK Ltd – now trading online as http://www.idoohsystems.co.uk/ (a domain name registered in June 2016 just before the first Universal Outdoor creditors meeting).

Anyway, we won’t cast any aspersions but we note that their Technical director Dean Bellfield (a nice chap by all accounts) has just been made redundant.

We do ask though, is the cycle going to continue?