Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that Mobiquity Networks, the largest network of retail mall mobile advertising beacons in the U.S. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), has joined the rapidly growing trade marketing association.

Mobiquity Networks enables marketers to reach shoppers before they make purchase decisions, providing them with hyper-relevant, localized ads in real time. The company utilizes location-based mobile technologies to enhance the ROI of mobile ad spends and access real-time customer location data for measurement & management.

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, told us “Joining the DPAA and tying our ability to bring mobile engagement, targeting and attribution to the association is a key element to attaining long-term success in the digital out-of-home market. We think it’s important to have a seat at the table with the leaders in the digital out-of-home space and the DPAA provides us with that opportunity. We are looking forward to working closely with the DPAA team and membership to make mobile a big part of the DPAA story in 2017 and beyond.”

The DPAA is a digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.