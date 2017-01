Maddie Cotterill

As part of its Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program, #dse2017‘s will present a seminar entitled, ‘How to Create Excellent RFIs and RFPs’.

It takes place Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 9 a.m. and will be managed by Janna Rider, Director of Digital Merchandising for Dairy Queen, and as the title suggests, the session will explore the RFI/RFP process, including steps in the process.