Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

This year the 58th FEPE Congress takes place June 7-9, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel and Congress centre in Stockholm. Over the coming weeks we are told that the organisers will announce speakers, dinner venues and all the other detail relating to the event, which FEPE hope will be their biggest ever, building on the success of their Barcelona Congress in 2016 – last year’s congress in Barcelona was FEPE’s best attended yet, with over 380 delegates attending from 40 countries, Ed.

As usual, they will be having two days of presentations with high calibre speakers from across the world, all of whom will be bringing their unique viewpoints on the Out of Home industry but this year there is likely to be an exclusive and much larger exhibition area attached to the main congress hall, and spaces are now available to reserve. Please email Mark Flys at FEPE for further details mark@fepe.com .

Early bird registrations will be open until the end of February, which will allow delegates an extra €100 reduction regardless of FEPE membership status. Delegate fees are unchanged at €1100 for members and €1600 for non members, plus the additional early bird reduction.