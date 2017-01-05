Maddie Cotterill

Jon Mew is the successor to Guy Phillipson, who stepped down as chief executive of the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) after 12 years heading the industry body.

Jon Mew has been at the IAB since 2008, joining as head of mobile before being promoted to director of mobile and operations. Most recently he has served as chief operating officer, a role he took on in September 2014.

We understand that a replacement for Jon Mew as chief operating officer has yet to be decided.