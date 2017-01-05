Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

It must be one of the wonders of the modern world how Prysm Inc. are still in business. Having surely bored through at least USD 135 million to develop an already out-of-date screen technology, word reaches us that former VP of Global Strategic Partnership Sales Dana Corey has left the business.

Interesting that his LinkedIn profile lists, not only a new job with Avocor as GM & VP of Sales but also ‘Senior Partner, TargetPath LLC’ a consulting company part-owned by Civiq’s Brad Gleeson that he gave huge amounts of work to in the early days of Spudnik (first seen at #Infocomm09)