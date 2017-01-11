Andrew Neale

#CES2017 twitter traffic was about 10% down on last year, and was the first year not to see a year-on-year increase. Whilst the headline number of Tweets was down, the other totals were up: impressions up 15%, users tweeting up 9%, and users reached up 26%.

Last year #CES2016 became the first trade show to generate over a million tweets, and that year saw a 25% increase from 2015 in the number of tweets, despite the attendee numbers being deliberately capped by the organisers for the first time.

Arguably overall engagement is still well up, desipte the show visitor numbers being capped like last year. It’s also interesting to see how the major media organisations change their strategy from one year to the next. Last year Mashable had the biggest profile, but this year was dominated by Techcrunch.

Our hashtag analysis for the last 30 days (the same 30 day period as the year before) showed…

No. of Tweets: 963,013

No. of Twitter impressions: 17,371,606,504

No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 307,905

No. of Twitter users reached: 1,581,256,828

Highest number of tweets per minute: 1,466 (on 2017-01-04 22:31)

For comparison here are the #CES2016 totals at a glance: –

No. of Tweets: 1,056,708

No. of Twitter impressions: 15,075,825,051

No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 282,403

No. of Twitter users reached: 1,254,805,717

The highest number of tweets per minute: 698 (on 2016-01-06 13:21)

Top Ten:

No Name No of Tweets 1 @dotin_us 5,761 2 @paoloerrico 5,531 3 @realistis_com 4,283 4 @StartUpRealTime 3,362 5 @WomprCo 2,615 6 @psarmmiey 2,269 7 @melefezu 2,231 8 @darknessreview 2,123 9 @zippylab 1,592 10 @Pentoz_Digital 1,287 No Name Impressions 1 @TechCrunch 2,597,342,818 2 @DigitalTrends 497,926,324 3 @CNET 468,712,559 4 @intel 385,329,502 5 @Twitter 290,202,262 6 @RWW 261,997,684 7 @SalihSarikaya 223,104,556 8 @mashable 218,781,621 9 @IGN 203,551,510 10 @WIRED 200,345,733

Original Tweets No Name No of Tweets 1 @dotin_us 5,761 2 @realistis_com 4,283 3 @WomprCo 2,611 4 @TheBPMStation 1,104 5 @zennie62 1,091 6 @software4iot 884 7 @Mr_AlVil 859 8 @bhumharit 787 9 @TechEmprende 780 10 @SmithMediaNY 770 Retweets No Name No of Retweets 1 @paoloerrico 5,528 2 @StartUpRealTime 2,810 3 @psarmmiey 2,269 4 @melefezu 1,757 5 @darknessreview 1,648 6 @zippylab 1,592 7 @AVRBuddy 1,132 8 @Pentoz_Digital 1,044 9 @_techpaf 986 10 @ryotanize_pub 895

Trending:

Related Hashtags No Name No of Hashtags 1 #tech 34,330 2 #iot 30,452 3 #VR 22,143 4 #ai 21,966 5 #CES 18,993 6 #LogiTechResolution 13,114 7 #Frenchtech 12,339 8 #LasVegas 11,687 9 #startup 11,243 10 #MashCES 9,725 User Mentions No Name No of Mentions 1 @CES 39,386 2 @TechCrunch 18,653 3 @ValaAfshar 16,957 4 @kknmsm 14,077 5 @Lenovo 10,593 6 @FrancoisFillon 8,614 7 @DigitalTrends 8,542 8 @CNET 8,187 9 @Intel 7,846 10 @NVIDIA 7,374

Most Retweeted Users No Name No of Retweets 1 @CES 20,606 2 @ValaAfshar 16,237 3 @kknmsm 14,052 4 @TechCrunch 13,981 5 @BrianRoemmele 6,841 6 @IntelGaming 6,606 7 @JimHarris 6,363 8 @CNET 6,122 9 @octopatr 5,682 10 @SpiderManMovie 5,401 Most Listed Users No Name No of Lists 1 @nytimes 183,609 2 @mashable 129,715 3 @CNN 121,707 4 @TechCrunch 108,063 5 @WSJ 103,011 6 @BBCWorld 100,647 7 @Twitter 90,480 8 @WIRED 88,663 9 @NASA 86,051 10 @AP 83,520

Users Most Replied To No Name No of Replies 1 @sleepnumber 1,664 2 @CES 1,162 3 @Logitech 336 4 @PrincessCruises 174 5 @whirlpoolusa 165 6 @Polaroid 83 7 @SleepGeekPete 79 8 @macmixing 69 9 @Legrand 66 10 @strngwys 59 Users Most Replying To Others No Name No of Replies 1 @LGUS 414 2 @BluetoothSIG 301 3 @KuriRobot 209 4 @Gemalto_NA 158 5 @sleepnumber 138 6 @getsquareoff 132 7 @Roscoe1679 118 8 @myPlinth 115 9 @monica_shah 112 10 @FoldMate 109

By Date: Date Tweets 2017-01-10 Tue 34166 2017-01-09 Mon 52119 2017-01-08 Sun 89992 2017-01-07 Sat 125434 2017-01-06 Fri 173753 2017-01-05 Thu 190783 2017-01-04 Wed 141778 2017-01-03 Tue 69661 2017-01-02 Mon 22075 2017-01-01 Sun 6127 2016-12-31 Sat 4281 2016-12-30 Fri 6615 2016-12-29 Thu 6327 2016-12-28 Wed 6107 2016-12-27 Tue 4816 2016-12-26 Mon 2794 2016-12-25 Sun 1721 2016-12-24 Sat 1941 2016-12-23 Fri 2882 2016-12-22 Thu 3130 2016-12-21 Wed 2668 2016-12-20 Tue 2547 2016-12-19 Mon 2287 2016-12-18 Sun 1170 2016-12-17 Sat 903 2016-12-16 Fri 1826 2016-12-15 Thu 1725 2016-12-14 Wed 1767 2016-12-13 Tue 1353 2016-12-12 Mon 265 Date Impressions 2017-01-10 Tue 450,989,039 2017-01-09 Mon 654,552,260 2017-01-08 Sun 1,026,299,695 2017-01-07 Sat 1,787,916,078 2017-01-06 Fri 2,851,087,019 2017-01-05 Thu 4,172,875,737 2017-01-04 Wed 3,598,237,512 2017-01-03 Tue 1,683,203,897 2017-01-02 Mon 290,353,536 2017-01-01 Sun 82,978,092 2016-12-31 Sat 47,751,583 2016-12-30 Fri 136,546,564 2016-12-29 Thu 91,139,545 2016-12-28 Wed 128,339,481 2016-12-27 Tue 62,967,279 2016-12-26 Mon 29,709,724 2016-12-25 Sun 8,989,196 2016-12-24 Sat 15,229,765 2016-12-23 Fri 22,059,948 2016-12-22 Thu 67,860,177 2016-12-21 Wed 27,380,096 2016-12-20 Tue 25,441,124 2016-12-19 Mon 14,498,398 2016-12-18 Sun 14,797,512 2016-12-17 Sat 10,514,273 2016-12-16 Fri 22,194,156 2016-12-15 Thu 18,445,276 2016-12-14 Wed 16,016,206 2016-12-13 Tue 10,293,673 2016-12-12 Mon 2,939,663 Displaying results at: 2017-01-11 00:00 in PST time zone (GMT -8 hours) Last updated: 2017-01-11 08:00 Europe/London