#CES2017 twitter traffic was about 10% down on last year, and was the first year not to see a year-on-year increase. Whilst the headline number of Tweets was down, the other totals were up: impressions up 15%, users tweeting up 9%, and users reached up 26%.
Last year #CES2016 became the first trade show to generate over a million tweets, and that year saw a 25% increase from 2015 in the number of tweets, despite the attendee numbers being deliberately capped by the organisers for the first time.
Arguably overall engagement is still well up, desipte the show visitor numbers being capped like last year. It’s also interesting to see how the major media organisations change their strategy from one year to the next. Last year Mashable had the biggest profile, but this year was dominated by Techcrunch.
Our hashtag analysis for the last 30 days (the same 30 day period as the year before) showed…
No. of Tweets: 963,013
No. of Twitter impressions: 17,371,606,504
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 307,905
No. of Twitter users reached: 1,581,256,828
Highest number of tweets per minute: 1,466 (on 2017-01-04 22:31)
For comparison here are the #CES2016 totals at a glance: –
No. of Tweets: 1,056,708
No. of Twitter impressions: 15,075,825,051
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 282,403
No. of Twitter users reached: 1,254,805,717
The highest number of tweets per minute: 698 (on 2016-01-06 13:21)
Top Ten:
|
|No
|Name
|No of Tweets
|1
|@dotin_us
|5,761
|2
|@paoloerrico
|5,531
|3
|@realistis_com
|4,283
|4
|@StartUpRealTime
|3,362
|5
|@WomprCo
|2,615
|6
|@psarmmiey
|2,269
|7
|@melefezu
|2,231
|8
|@darknessreview
|2,123
|9
|@zippylab
|1,592
|10
|@Pentoz_Digital
|1,287
|
|No
|Name
|Impressions
|1
|@TechCrunch
|2,597,342,818
|2
|@DigitalTrends
|497,926,324
|3
|@CNET
|468,712,559
|4
|@intel
|385,329,502
|5
|@Twitter
|290,202,262
|6
|@RWW
|261,997,684
|7
|@SalihSarikaya
|223,104,556
|8
|@mashable
|218,781,621
|9
|@IGN
|203,551,510
|10
|@WIRED
|200,345,733
Trending:
|
Related Hashtags
|No
|Name
|No of Hashtags
|1
|#tech
|34,330
|2
|#iot
|30,452
|3
|#VR
|22,143
|4
|#ai
|21,966
|5
|#CES
|18,993
|6
|#LogiTechResolution
|13,114
|7
|#Frenchtech
|12,339
|8
|#LasVegas
|11,687
|9
|#startup
|11,243
|10
|#MashCES
|9,725
|
User Mentions
|No
|Name
|No of Mentions
|1
|@CES
|39,386
|2
|@TechCrunch
|18,653
|3
|@ValaAfshar
|16,957
|4
|@kknmsm
|14,077
|5
|@Lenovo
|10,593
|6
|@FrancoisFillon
|8,614
|7
|@DigitalTrends
|8,542
|8
|@CNET
|8,187
|9
|@Intel
|7,846
|10
|@NVIDIA
|7,374
|
Most Retweeted Users
|No
|Name
|No of Retweets
|1
|@CES
|20,606
|2
|@ValaAfshar
|16,237
|3
|@kknmsm
|14,052
|4
|@TechCrunch
|13,981
|5
|@BrianRoemmele
|6,841
|6
|@IntelGaming
|6,606
|7
|@JimHarris
|6,363
|8
|@CNET
|6,122
|9
|@octopatr
|5,682
|10
|@SpiderManMovie
|5,401
|
Most Listed Users
|No
|Name
|No of Lists
|1
|@nytimes
|183,609
|2
|@mashable
|129,715
|3
|@CNN
|121,707
|4
|@TechCrunch
|108,063
|5
|@WSJ
|103,011
|6
|@BBCWorld
|100,647
|7
|@Twitter
|90,480
|8
|@WIRED
|88,663
|9
|@NASA
|86,051
|10
|@AP
|83,520
