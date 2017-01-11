« Reflect Names New CEO
 

#CES2017 Final Twitter Analysis

Andrew Neale

#CES2017 twitter traffic was about 10% down on last year, and was the first year not to see a year-on-year increase. Whilst the headline number of Tweets was down, the other totals were up: impressions up 15%, users tweeting up 9%, and users reached up 26%.

Last year #CES2016 became the first trade show to generate over a million tweets, and that year saw a 25% increase from 2015 in the number of tweets, despite the attendee numbers being deliberately capped by the organisers for the first time.

Arguably overall engagement is still well up, desipte the show visitor numbers being capped like last year. It’s also interesting to see how the major media organisations change their strategy from one year to the next. Last year Mashable had the biggest profile, but this year was dominated by Techcrunch.

Our hashtag analysis for the last 30 days (the same 30 day period as the year before) showed…

No. of Tweets: 963,013
No. of Twitter impressions: 17,371,606,504
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 307,905
No. of Twitter users reached: 1,581,256,828
Highest number of tweets per minute: 1,466 (on 2017-01-04 22:31)

For comparison here are the #CES2016 totals at a glance: –
No. of Tweets: 1,056,708
No. of Twitter impressions: 15,075,825,051
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 282,403
No. of Twitter users reached: 1,254,805,717
The highest number of tweets per minute: 698 (on 2016-01-06 13:21)

Top Ten:

No Name No of Tweets
1 @dotin_us 5,761
2 @paoloerrico 5,531
3 @realistis_com 4,283
4 @StartUpRealTime 3,362
5 @WomprCo 2,615
6 @psarmmiey 2,269
7 @melefezu 2,231
8 @darknessreview 2,123
9 @zippylab 1,592
10 @Pentoz_Digital 1,287
No Name Impressions
1 @TechCrunch 2,597,342,818
2 @DigitalTrends 497,926,324
3 @CNET 468,712,559
4 @intel 385,329,502
5 @Twitter 290,202,262
6 @RWW 261,997,684
7 @SalihSarikaya 223,104,556
8 @mashable 218,781,621
9 @IGN 203,551,510
10 @WIRED 200,345,733
Original Tweets
No Name No of Tweets
1 @dotin_us 5,761
2 @realistis_com 4,283
3 @WomprCo 2,611
4 @TheBPMStation 1,104
5 @zennie62 1,091
6 @software4iot 884
7 @Mr_AlVil 859
8 @bhumharit 787
9 @TechEmprende 780
10 @SmithMediaNY 770
Retweets
No Name No of Retweets
1 @paoloerrico 5,528
2 @StartUpRealTime 2,810
3 @psarmmiey 2,269
4 @melefezu 1,757
5 @darknessreview 1,648
6 @zippylab 1,592
7 @AVRBuddy 1,132
8 @Pentoz_Digital 1,044
9 @_techpaf 986
10 @ryotanize_pub 895

Trending:

Related Hashtags
No Name No of Hashtags
1 #tech 34,330
2 #iot 30,452
3 #VR 22,143
4 #ai 21,966
5 #CES 18,993
6 #LogiTechResolution 13,114
7 #Frenchtech 12,339
8 #LasVegas 11,687
9 #startup 11,243
10 #MashCES 9,725
User Mentions
No Name No of Mentions
1 @CES 39,386
2 @TechCrunch 18,653
3 @ValaAfshar 16,957
4 @kknmsm 14,077
5 @Lenovo 10,593
6 @FrancoisFillon 8,614
7 @DigitalTrends 8,542
8 @CNET 8,187
9 @Intel 7,846
10 @NVIDIA 7,374
Most Retweeted Users
No Name No of Retweets
1 @CES 20,606
2 @ValaAfshar 16,237
3 @kknmsm 14,052
4 @TechCrunch 13,981
5 @BrianRoemmele 6,841
6 @IntelGaming 6,606
7 @JimHarris 6,363
8 @CNET 6,122
9 @octopatr 5,682
10 @SpiderManMovie 5,401
Most Listed Users
No Name No of Lists
1 @nytimes 183,609
2 @mashable 129,715
3 @CNN 121,707
4 @TechCrunch 108,063
5 @WSJ 103,011
6 @BBCWorld 100,647
7 @Twitter 90,480
8 @WIRED 88,663
9 @NASA 86,051
10 @AP 83,520
Users Most Replied To
No Name No of Replies
1 @sleepnumber 1,664
2 @CES 1,162
3 @Logitech 336
4 @PrincessCruises 174
5 @whirlpoolusa 165
6 @Polaroid 83
7 @SleepGeekPete 79
8 @macmixing 69
9 @Legrand 66
10 @strngwys 59
Users Most Replying To Others
No Name No of Replies
1 @LGUS 414
2 @BluetoothSIG 301
3 @KuriRobot 209
4 @Gemalto_NA 158
5 @sleepnumber 138
6 @getsquareoff 132
7 @Roscoe1679 118
8 @myPlinth 115
9 @monica_shah 112
10 @FoldMate 109

By Date:

Date Tweets
2017-01-10 Tue 34166
2017-01-09 Mon 52119
2017-01-08 Sun 89992
2017-01-07 Sat 125434
2017-01-06 Fri 173753
2017-01-05 Thu 190783
2017-01-04 Wed 141778
2017-01-03 Tue 69661
2017-01-02 Mon 22075
2017-01-01 Sun 6127
2016-12-31 Sat 4281
2016-12-30 Fri 6615
2016-12-29 Thu 6327
2016-12-28 Wed 6107
2016-12-27 Tue 4816
2016-12-26 Mon 2794
2016-12-25 Sun 1721
2016-12-24 Sat 1941
2016-12-23 Fri 2882
2016-12-22 Thu 3130
2016-12-21 Wed 2668
2016-12-20 Tue 2547
2016-12-19 Mon 2287
2016-12-18 Sun 1170
2016-12-17 Sat 903
2016-12-16 Fri 1826
2016-12-15 Thu 1725
2016-12-14 Wed 1767
2016-12-13 Tue 1353
2016-12-12 Mon 265
Date Impressions
2017-01-10 Tue 450,989,039
2017-01-09 Mon 654,552,260
2017-01-08 Sun 1,026,299,695
2017-01-07 Sat 1,787,916,078
2017-01-06 Fri 2,851,087,019
2017-01-05 Thu 4,172,875,737
2017-01-04 Wed 3,598,237,512
2017-01-03 Tue 1,683,203,897
2017-01-02 Mon 290,353,536
2017-01-01 Sun 82,978,092
2016-12-31 Sat 47,751,583
2016-12-30 Fri 136,546,564
2016-12-29 Thu 91,139,545
2016-12-28 Wed 128,339,481
2016-12-27 Tue 62,967,279
2016-12-26 Mon 29,709,724
2016-12-25 Sun 8,989,196
2016-12-24 Sat 15,229,765
2016-12-23 Fri 22,059,948
2016-12-22 Thu 67,860,177
2016-12-21 Wed 27,380,096
2016-12-20 Tue 25,441,124
2016-12-19 Mon 14,498,398
2016-12-18 Sun 14,797,512
2016-12-17 Sat 10,514,273
2016-12-16 Fri 22,194,156
2016-12-15 Thu 18,445,276
2016-12-14 Wed 16,016,206
2016-12-13 Tue 10,293,673
2016-12-12 Mon 2,939,663

Displaying results at: 2017-01-11 00:00 in PST time zone (GMT -8 hours)

Last updated: 2017-01-11 08:00 Europe/London


