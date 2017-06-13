Andrew Neale

There’s a new conference at #InfoComm17 in Orlando, FL this year. The TIDE conference (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.) will feature keynote speakers Matthew Luhn, one of the original story creators at Pixar, and virtual reality pioneer Nonny de la Peña.

TIDE is pitched as a thought-leadership event for examining the strategic impact of audiovisual technology and the AV industry’s role within the larger business and technology sectors. It takes place Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the day before the #InfoComm17 show floor opens, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Orlando, right across the street from the Orange County Convention Center. It will explore the critical role AV plays in crafting stories and how the AV industry can harness the power of storytelling to meet business objectives. The TIDE program was created for design professionals and enterprise technology customers, as well as AV service providers.

Matthew Luhn is a writer, story consultant, creative writing instructor and speaker with more than 25 years of experience creating stories and characters for Pixar Animation Studios, The Simpsons, and others. Luhn’s Story for Business workshops and keynote addresses train business leaders and entrepreneurs to use storytelling to bridge the gap between heart and business to build brands and business communication. His clients include Adidas, Disney, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sony and many more.

Nonny de la Peña is the CEO of Emblematic Group, where she uses cutting-edge technologies to tell stories — both fictional and news-based — that create intense, empathic engagement on the part of viewers. She was selected by Wired magazine as a #MakeTechHuman Agent of Change and has been called ‘The Godmother of Virtual Reality’ by Engadget and The Guardian. A Yale Poynter Media Fellow and a former correspondent for Newsweek, de la Peña has more than 20 years of award-winning experience in print, film and TV.

We are told that TIDE’s breakout sessions and panel discussions will allow attendees to explore the role that storytelling plays in building businesses and brands, and how the AV industry can position itself as a creative partner in the process of developing and telling these critical stories.

Registration is scheduled to open in early February. Prospective attendees thoogh can pre-register for TIDE by sending an email with their contact information to tide2017@infocomm.org .