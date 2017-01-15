« Spotted at #NRF17
The Rise of the Cross-Device Consumer

Maddie Cotterill

This week Mike Read, SVP Europe, Verto Analytics will be speaking at IAB UK’s first Research Breakfast of the year.

He’ll be presenting insights on the cross-device digital consumers in the UK in the following session: The Rise of the Cross-Device Consumer where you will be able to learn about a day in the life of a typical consumer and how certain demographic groups are engaging with apps, sites, and services.

Title: The Rise of the Cross-Device Consumer
Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan 17 from 9:25am – 9:45am
Location: IAB UK Events and Training Space, 14 Macklin Street, London, WC2B 5NF

More information can be found here.


