Maddie Cotterill

This week Mike Read, SVP Europe, Verto Analytics will be speaking at IAB UK’s first Research Breakfast of the year.

He’ll be presenting insights on the cross-device digital consumers in the UK in the following session: The Rise of the Cross-Device Consumer where you will be able to learn about a day in the life of a typical consumer and how certain demographic groups are engaging with apps, sites, and services.

Title: The Rise of the Cross-Device Consumer

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan 17 from 9:25am – 9:45am

Location: IAB UK Events and Training Space, 14 Macklin Street, London, WC2B 5NF

More information can be found here.