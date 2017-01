Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

MemoMi Labs Inc. claim to have created the world’s first Digital Mirror and they had a number of variations of this on display at #NRF17…

Tal Ilovich (shown above) showed us a Digital Mirror complete with high-fidelity, true-vision digital imaging software platform and an an adaptive and controlled camera perspective.

Their touch interface was from ELO and they were on the ELO Stand.