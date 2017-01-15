« #NRF17 @MemoMiLabs Digital Mirror

#NRF17 @HappyOrNotcom Booth 2337

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We’ve always wondered where those neat all-in-one Happy-or-Not devices that we often see at UK airports come from. Well now we know, having met Heikki Vaananen, the founder of the business at #NRF17

NRF2017 - HappyOrNot

Happy-or-Not Founder Heikki Vaananen with our editor in chief Adrian Cotterill

Retailers also use them quite extensively we now understand. It’s a niche business and seems to run on a subscription basis – with all data collected from the devices made instantly available in the cloud to the customer. We love it!

You can, and should, go see them in Booth 2337.


This entry was posted on Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 23:46 @032 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 