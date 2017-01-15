Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We’ve always wondered where those neat all-in-one Happy-or-Not devices that we often see at UK airports come from. Well now we know, having met Heikki Vaananen, the founder of the business at #NRF17

Retailers also use them quite extensively we now understand. It’s a niche business and seems to run on a subscription basis – with all data collected from the devices made instantly available in the cloud to the customer. We love it!

You can, and should, go see them in Booth 2337.