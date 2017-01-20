Andrew Neale

Primeview has appointed Jesse Walsh in the role of Business Development Manager and an upcoming launch of a west coast demo facility.

Jesse has more than 25-years of experience and a proven track record of success in the professional audio/video industry. Jesse comes to Primeview from his previous role as a West Coast sales representative at Pacific Coast Visions in California (PCV).

At PCV, Jesse provided AV manufacturer sales representation services to AV integrators and Broadcast resellers as well as conducting product training and group sales presentations, spreading the development of the distribution network throughout the west coast, establishing dealers in all vertical markets, and working with all notable consultants.