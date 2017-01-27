Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ciaran Hamilton has joined Applied Services Group (ASG) as an Account Manager.

Ciaran will take the lead in strengthening relationships with AV Integrators and others in need of ASG’s set of technical installation skills. Ciaran comes to ASG with 10 years of experience in collaboration, video conferencing, and implementation in the A/V Industry.

Applied Services Group offers skilled technical installation services to deliver the best visual experiences. ASG does not sell or resell any electronics or products; their sole purpose is to provide labor service support to AV systems integration companies to augment/supplement internal resources. ASG is known for the very best in display optimization, install, and maintainability.