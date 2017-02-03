Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Exterion Media, Europe’s largest privately owned Out-of-Home (OOH) company, this week announced the appointment of Simon Worthington to the newly created role of Group Director of Commercial Initiatives, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).

Simon Worthington will be responsible for inorganic growth and acquisitions, working with Group MDs and the Group Development Director to assess opportunities across current and new markets. He will also be heavily involved in the digitising of the business model, including the introduction of platforms across markets, as Exterion continues its journey to becoming a Digital Media Company powered by data.

Shaun Gregory, CEO of Exterion Media told us “I’m delighted to welcome Simon to the Exterion Media Team. It’s an incredibly exciting time for us. We’re firmly focused on growth and the digitisation of our business model, both in terms of acquisitions and making our products easier to access, buy and optimise. Simon’s commercial, business development and digital strategy experience will continue to drive this forward. Along with our recent senior appointments, including Dave King to UK Managing Director, Josko Grljevic to Chief Technology Officer and Jason Cotterrell to Group Development Director, we are clearly serious about growth and have our sights set on market leadership.”

He joins Exterion from Hearst Magazines International, where he was most recently Director of Licensing & Business Development. In his role, he was responsible for over 60 joint ventures and licensee relationships across 70 countries, their digital strategies and performance. Alongside this, he was responsible for the development of new revenue streams. Prior to Hearst Hearst Magazines International, Worthington was a consultant for media consultancy Ocean Strategy, managing portfolio analysis, online migration and commercial due diligence.

He will report directly into Group Chief Operating Officer Leon Taviansky, and commence his role on March 20, 2017.