Holly Grissom joins @Formetco
Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief
Holly Grissom has joined the Digital Sales Team at Formetco, Inc..
Holly will be concentrating her efforts on the West Coast territory. She’s a graduate of Florida State University, has worked at the Florida Department of Transportation and most recently served as the Public Service/Communication Director for the Florida Outdoor Advertising Association, where she coordinated all aspects of the association’s Public Service Program.
