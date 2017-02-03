« Simon Worthington join @ExterionMediaUK
Holly Grissom joins @Formetco

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Holly Grissom has joined the Digital Sales Team at Formetco, Inc..

Holly will be concentrating her efforts on the West Coast territory. She’s a graduate of Florida State University, has worked at the Florida Department of Transportation and most recently served as the Public Service/Communication Director for the Florida Outdoor Advertising Association, where she coordinated all aspects of the association’s Public Service Program.


