Maddie Cotterill

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Saltzman have announced that the City of Portland is actively exploring the opportunity to deploy CIVIQ’s smart city solution in the City.

The announcement was made at the NIST Global City Teams Challenge Super Action Cluster Summit on Transportation.

Seemingly, representatives of the City are working with CIVIQ to develop plans to deploy CIVIQ Waypoints in and around Portland to bring interactive wayfinding, multi-modal transit info, free Wi-Fi and other valuable services to citizens and visitors to Portland.

The City of Portland has long been hailed as a nationwide model for mass transit and public transportation innovation and leadership. This year, the city is hosting the GCTC transportation summit where over 200 representatives from cities around the US and a number of other countries are gathering in Portland to share ideas and initiatives to make public transportation more accessible, more efficient and “smarter”.

Besides offering interactive wayfinding and transportation information and free high-speed wi-fi service, the network of outdoor communications structures will also be capable of displaying emergency alerts and service outages, and will encourage citizen engagement with city officials through access to a City311 application.

Brad Gleeson, Chief Commercial Officer, CIVIQ Smartscapes told us “We think Portland is the ideal location to expand our Smartscaping concept, especially given the broad number of smart city initiatives already underway here. We are excited to be working with Portland officials to incorporate transit objectives, digital equity goals and urban data collection capabilities into the solution for Portland.”

Two dual high-brightness outdoor displays will be used for advertising, which will subsidize the cost of the network to the city with the goal of making it completely financially self-sufficient.