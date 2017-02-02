Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

XTD, the owner and operator of cross-track video systems for metro rail, will launch a trial of its system in the metro rail network of New Delhi, India, in April.

XTD announced the initial agreement for the New Delhi system trial in partnership with one of India’s largest outdoor media companies, TDI International, in September last year. Today, XTD CEO Steve Wildisen announced that the trial will take place within Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, one of the busiest stations in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s expansive network.

XTD’s digital cross-track video system offers the world’s highest broadcast standards for media in transit environments and consists of large LED screens that entertain commuters with advertising and other relevant information including news, sport, business news and commuter updates.

Four screens will be installed for the six-month trial starting in April that will showcase the functionality and capabilities of the media system in partnership with TDI and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. At the conclusion of the trial XTD expects to expand its system to other locations in the Delhi Metro Rail network.

Delhi’s metro rail network is the world’s 12th largest and India’s most modern rail-transit system. It has been certified by the United Nations as the first metro rail and rail-based system in the world to get carbon credits for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Delhi Metro alone carries a daily total of three million passengers, as against Australia’s national daily rail commuter total of 1.8 million.

XTD’s partner in the trial, TDI International, is one of the largest outdoor media companies in India. Established in 1986, it is primarily engaged in transit and airport advertising and has exclusive advertising rights to 100 of the Delhi Metro’s 160 rail stations.

Steve Wildisen told us “We are very keen to demonstrate the XTD system’s capabilities on location and working with a local partner bringing relevant local content to Delhi’s rail commuters. The system will install with no disruption to any existing infrastructure within the Delhi Metro system and we are looking forward to the trial being live in April.”

In Australia, XTD Ltd has a long-term contract with Queensland Rail to operate its cross-track media system in Brisbane’s busiest metro stations in both below ground and open-air locations. XTD also has a long-term contract with Metro Trains Melbourne Pty Ltd, operating 32 screens in the Melbourne metro rail network.