Andrew Neale

DISE International AB has announced that the DISE Xpress signage player is now supported by all Android powered SoC Philips Signage displays, including the D-Line product range, the 10BDL3051T multi touch display and the 10-inch Multi-Touch display with an integrated Android SoC and colour LED bar.

Fredrik Bergström, Project Manager at DISE International AB told us “We are happy to announce that DISE Xpress player has support for Philips D-Line and the new Philips Professional Display Solutions’ 10BDL3051T. We have taken advantage of the color LED bar feature on the 10” touch display and fully integrated it with our Cloud based CRM”.

Philips D-Line series are signage displays with built in Android players. Potential customers can download the DISE Xpress player through the Philips app store and have the choice to either run the system as a subscription (SaaS) service or as a self-owned installation.