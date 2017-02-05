Maddie Cotterill

A campaign to encourage the elimination of hate crime will be broadcast live on city centre screens across Manchester as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week next week (February 6-12, 2017).

Led by Manchester’s Lord Mayor Councillor Carl Austin-Behan, people from all parts of Manchester’s diverse communities are being invited to show their support by sharing a Selfie on either Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #WeStandTogether.

As part of an integrated social media campaign, digital out of home media owner Signature Outdoor will share moderated, live, user-generated content, including ‘selfies’ taken by the public, on its city Centre full motion Loop Network. The Loop of course, includes 10 double sided state-of-the-art interactive touchscreens.

The aim is to raise awareness about hate crimes, celebrate Manchester’s diversity and build stronger, more cohesive communities.

The Lord Mayor of Manchester Councillor Carl Austin-Behan said: “I find it disturbing that Hate Crime still exists in this day and age – Manchester is proud of its inclusivity, diversity and equality. We all have a responsibility to tackle prejudice in all its forms – which is why I would like to ask everyone to come and join me on Market Street to stand together in solidarity. The human-chain in the city centre will be a fitting end to Greater Manchester Hate Crime Awareness Week, which will see a series of events take place across the region raising awareness, challenging perception and promoting tolerance and respect. Manchester is a modern vibrant city with no place for hate crime, no matter what form it takes. By joining hands we will show that understanding, compassion and empathy can overcome any prejudice.”

Signature Outdoor director Joseph Arshed told us “We want to help build on the success of previous awareness weeks, strengthening communities and making hate crime a thing of the past. Together we can make a difference.”

The collaboration included a symbolic gesture of solidarity at midday on Sunday, February 12, when the Mayor and supporters formed a human-chain, holding hands the length of Market Street between three of the Loop screens to stand together against hate crime.