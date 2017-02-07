« One Book, One New York
 

London Retail Digital Tour, May 8, 2017

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

On Monday May 8, during London Digital Signage Week and at the same time as Retail Business Technology Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo is this brand new London Retail Digital Tour, which takes place between 13:00 and 18:00.

From Pro:Direct and Burberry to the Audi City Showroom, The Retail Academy retail experts Caroline Zöller and Hannah Sondermann will explain practical examples of excellent retail to you in plain English at the actual location.

Which concepts actually work and what are the trends? What do retailers and customers really want?

  • Introduction to the topic
  • Shuttle Service – to relieve tired feet
  • Five hour store tour
  • Handout for further reading

You can find out more about this tour here.


This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 21:26 @934 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 