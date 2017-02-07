Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

On Monday May 8, during London Digital Signage Week and at the same time as Retail Business Technology Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo is this brand new London Retail Digital Tour, which takes place between 13:00 and 18:00.

From Pro:Direct and Burberry to the Audi City Showroom, The Retail Academy retail experts Caroline Zöller and Hannah Sondermann will explain practical examples of excellent retail to you in plain English at the actual location.

Which concepts actually work and what are the trends? What do retailers and customers really want?

Introduction to the topic

Shuttle Service – to relieve tired feet

Five hour store tour

Handout for further reading

You can find out more about this tour here.