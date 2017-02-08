Maddie Cotterill

Sign and large format LED display specialist, Concept Group, has supported Clear Channel UK, in the expansion of their nationwide digital network. They’ve designed, built and installed a complex network of 10 LED display builds in prominent city centre locations and high footfall retail destinations across the UK.

With projects in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Bristol, Concept Group was one of only a few organisations able to deliver multiple large format digital deployments across the UK simultaneously AND completed Clear Channel’s multifaceted 10-strong network expansion in just 11 weeks from commencement.

The expanded network included two Malls Live XL sites; indoor large format installations at retail destinations, seven Wrap sites; digital 48-sheet LED display builds, and one super premium large format Storm structure, situated on main arterial routes in and out of major cities.

The complex nationwide project saw Concept Group complete geo-tech ground surveys, bespoke foundation design and the swift delivery of each project, all in a highly challenging environments. Each site was also delivered on time, and under budget demonstrating complete transparency for the client.

Managing director of Concept, Sean Morrough told us “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to build on our relationship with Clear Channel UK, having worked with the national out-of-home media owner for almost 18 months. This network roll out demonstrated our team’s ability to design, construct and manage a large number of complex projects simultaneously across the UK. Our team has expanded rapidly in the last year, and it’s great to see the growing level of expertise we have within the company. Concept continues to grow from strength-to-strength, with our recent rebrand illustrating the depth of experience, skill-level and our growing capabilities.”

Darren Alderson, Director for Storm Development at Clear Channel UK, said “Our vision is to create the future of media, Out of Home, and key to this is having a next-generation advertising estate in place that connects brands with their audiences’ right across the UK. For us, this has meant growing our market-leading digital portfolio at pace, including the addition of 10 new sites by Concept Group. For a project of this complexity, and covering such a wide geographical area, We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship in the future.”

Concept Group is one of Europe’s leading visual communication experts, providing distinctive sign and large format LED solutions through the use of traditional, bespoke & digital signage.