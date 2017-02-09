Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

PATTISON Outdoor this week announced the release of an enhanced version of its industry leading planning and performance management platform Eyewitness Proof of Performance (POP), which now includes the ability for clients to capture data and images for their Digital Outdoor and Onestop Network advertising campaigns.

PATTISON Outdoor claim that they are the only Out-of-Home media supplier providing this advanced monitoring feature for all of its digital products, enabling greater control to monitor creative for greater accountability.

Randy Otto, President/CEO, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising told us “PATTISON Outdoor was the first to introduce an advancement in Out-of-Home campaign proof of performance reporting with Eyewitness POP, which allowed our clients to monitor their Outdoor and Transit campaigns, while creating a level of transparency never before seen in our industry,” said

He added “Today, as part of our ongoing efforts to provide our clients with state-of-the-art customer service, we are excited to introduce another advancement for our Digital Outdoor portfolio and Onestop’s Digital Networks. An industry first, this addition to our web-based platform provides clients with direct access to monitor their Digital Out-of-Home campaign information. This new capability will have all of the same reporting features that clients would expect from our Out-of-Home reports, but with the added ability to capture images for every upload and creative change for their digital advertisements.”

We understand that their clients running advertisements with PATTISON Outdoor can monitor their Digital Out-of-Home campaigns, virtually and automatically, with Eyewitness POP and access invoicing, contracts, location lists, and proof of delivery, quickly and easily.

Cam Milne, Vice President and General Manager, PATTISON Onestop said “Only PATTISON Outdoor and Onestop offer this level of sophistication and efficiency in a modern campaign monitoring tool. By evolving Eyewitness™ POP to include Digital Out-of-Home products, we are leading the industry with features that address client-driven needs around campaign accountability and efficiency. Greater flexibility for our clients when reviewing and managing digital campaign reports is paramount to maintaining customer service excellence.”

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is a division of The Jim Pattison Group, and is billed as Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON provides innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising with products ranging from Classic billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON offers Canada’s largest portfolio of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising properties through PATTISON Onestop, a world-leader in the design, operation, and advancement of digital advertising networks for the office, transportation, sports retail, and residential environments, and with its experiential/interactive development arm at Fourth Wall. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.