Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

While walking around #ISE2017 with the $20 gift certificate that I won for my DSS SUMMIT presentation on Latino culture, the gang and I went to get tacos from the RAI food court cafeteria.

After that though, Jose Avios saw a ‘Make Your Own Music Video’ booth next to the Sennheiser stand and was determined that he would create his very own music video.

We thought it was “cheesy” and not in keeping with being the Vice President, The Internet of Tacos (#IoT) however he came up with the following…

Burrito, taco taco, burrito, taco taco taco,

Don’t think just because I got a lot of money,

I’ll give you taco-flavored kisses, honey

Fulfill all your wishes

with my taco-flavored kisses

Taco taco, Burrito burrito Taco taco,

Fulfill all your wishes

with my taco-flavored kisses! Taco taco.

Jose’s video, which as you can see from his lyrics above (though we can’t help thinking that we’ve heard them somewhere before) is obviously all about his love for Mexican food.

We think it is destined to become a hit!