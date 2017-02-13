Maddie Cotterill

Well, the organisers promised that #ISE2017 would be the largest ever and they certainly did not disappoint.

Even three months before its doors opened, the event was confirmed as the biggest exhibition in its 14-year history following an increase in show-floor space, exhibitors and halls and now, with a truly great event finished, it topped all expectations with the largest number of attendees ever, as well.

Total attendance was confirmed last Friday as 73,413, just hours after organise Mike Blackman got off stage (shown above), after talking to us on the NEC Display Solutions stand, to help us wrap up the week.

Perhaps, a true indication of the event’s international pulling power is the fact that #ISE2017 saw 135 first time exhibitors making their debut at the show – we particularly liked Ferrograph / Trueform tucked away in the corner of Hall 8 with their bus shelter – who told us they had a GREAT show, with plenty of end user leads, Ed.

In total #ISE2017 featured over 3,000 square metres of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to 2016 and 940 additional parking spaces, created to meet the increase in attendee demand and some 1,200 exhibitors.

This year, an additional hall and pavilion were added and the new hall numbering system did not seem to confuse. The new Hall 9 was accessed via Halls 8, 10 and 11 – and the new Pavilion was erected at the Congress Square which provided an additional 1,500 net square meters of exhibitor floor space. This combined area (Exhibitor Foyer, Diamond Lounge and Auditorium) became known as Hall 14.

#ISE2018 will take place at the Amsterdam RAI February 6-9, 2018.