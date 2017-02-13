Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Cineplex Digital Media has announced that it has been selected to install, maintain and operate a state-of-the-art digital signage network at Morguard Investments Limited managed shopping centres in Canada.

Following a competitive and comprehensive request for proposal process we are told that Cineplex Digital Media was selected because of its extensive experience in the creation and management of innovative digital networks as well as its ability to offer a solution that includes revenue generation, content development and advertising media sales through Cineplex Media.

Cineplex Digital Media is developing, installing, operating and supporting a network of nearly 175 digital displays at 21 Morguard-managed retail properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Each property will receive a customized display solution, consisting of large double-sided portrait screens.

Ed Lincz, Vice President, Retail Operations at Morguard told us “The highly visible digital displays will deliver impactful interactive experiences for shoppers. They will be situated in concourses and high-traffic areas of our managed shopping centres providing digital wayfinding and advertising media networks that will support new store openings, retail promotions and upcoming events.”

Fab Stanghieri, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Client Service at Cineplex Digital Media said “We are very pleased that Morguard selected us for this exciting project. Clearly, they are committed to creating engaging shopper experiences and recognize the value of strategic digital display solutions that are cost-effective, customizable and shoppers love them. We’re confident that we have the tools to enhance Morguard’s customer experience and encourage repeat visits.”

Morguard’s new network of digital displays is expected to be fully deployed nationally by this fall in all 21 managed shopping centre locations.

On a mission to revolutionize digital experiences where people work, shop and play, Cineplex Digital Media has made a name for itself in the Digital Out-of-Home, Retail, Financial and Quick Service Restaurant industries by providing strategic, digital display and network solutions for its clients, including Morguard.