Simon Whittle joins Outdoor Logistics

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Simon Whittle has joined Outdoor Logistics UK Limited as Technical Director.

Simon Whittle has been in the industry since 1994 when he set up a billposting company and brings with him unparalleled LED and Digital knowledge. In 2008 he developed and subsequently completed the roll-out out the first large format LED backlit system. Since 2010 Simon has been an innovator in LED including industrial and warehouse lighting using cutting edge technology. He has also been recognised by Digital Lumens (a Boston based Intelligent Lighting manufacturer) for his technical abilities in the design and implementation of the Digital Lumens system across multiple locations and in some of the largest UK LED projects in recent years.

Simon’s first project will be the design and build of two large digital billboards in very prominent London locations.


