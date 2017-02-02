Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Elected during their last General Assembly, held at the Viaduc Café in Paris, on February 2, 2017 here is the composition of the new Bureau of Club Digital Media: –

President: Vladimir Aubin, Broadsign

Vice-Presidents: Michel Baronnier, TMM Communication and Igor Heres, Sidev

Treasurer: Thibault Cazalaa, Digital Broker

Secretary: Isabelle Ruf, Activ’Screen

Executives:

Philippe Bailly, Mirane

Marc Ballu, Retail Media

Luc Dessales, SVD

Brune Jullien, Reed Expositions

Fabien Lefumeux, Infotrafic

Gérard Verlyck, Mediacorner

All of the members are elected for a period of two years. The first meeting of the Bureau will take place on Thursday February 22, 2017.