New Club du Digital Media President, @BroadSign’s Vladimir Aubin
Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
Elected during their last General Assembly, held at the Viaduc Café in Paris, on February 2, 2017 here is the composition of the new Bureau of Club Digital Media: –
President: Vladimir Aubin, Broadsign
Vice-Presidents: Michel Baronnier, TMM Communication and Igor Heres, Sidev
Treasurer: Thibault Cazalaa, Digital Broker
Secretary: Isabelle Ruf, Activ’Screen
Executives:
Philippe Bailly, Mirane
Marc Ballu, Retail Media
Luc Dessales, SVD
Brune Jullien, Reed Expositions
Fabien Lefumeux, Infotrafic
Gérard Verlyck, Mediacorner
All of the members are elected for a period of two years. The first meeting of the Bureau will take place on Thursday February 22, 2017.
