Maddie Cotterill

Primesight this week announced that James Power will become their first Head of Sales to lead sales activity ahead of the integration of the ST6 and BT payphone contract and the launch of LinkUK later this year.

In addition to the 17,500 payphones and 750 ST6s, the collaboration between BT, Primesight and Intersection will be bringing free 1 GB wi-fi and free calls to London (and later one hopes, cities across the UK) by replacing traditional phone boxes with sleek, modern, multi-function units.

James Power is being promoted from Business Director at Primesight, a role that he has held since May 2016. Previously, he worked on the BT contract for StreetTalk at JCDecaux for five years. He has over 15 years’ experience in advertising sales roles, of which the last nine have been in director-level positions at companies such as JCDecaux, Imagine Publishing and Digicom OOH.

He will be reporting directly to Matt Teeman, Managing Director, Primesight.