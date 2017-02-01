Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., this week announced that the City of Santa Barbara has awarded Clear Channel Airports a five year contract with a five year extension option to provide a customized advertising network for Santa Barbara Airport.

Clear Channel Airports will help advertisers reach an affluent clientele of nearly 700,000 passengers annually by integrating its comprehensive media program seamlessly into Santa Barbara Airport’s new terminal. The new program installation is scheduled for the first half of 2017.

Hazel Johns, Airport Director said “The Clear Channel program will be the first in our new terminal. We were careful to choose just the right company that can bring unique and innovative advertising to Santa Barbara Airport, while enhancing Santa Barbara Airport ’s very unique passenger experience”.

Santa Barbara Airport built its new terminal in 2011 within a 72,000 square foot Spanish Revival building. It is the thirteenth busiest airport in California and the busiest between Los Angeles and the Bay area. Known as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara boasts a rich history with a distinct architectural style known for its Spanish Colonial influence. The city represents a diverse community that is reflected in the institutions and companies based there including the University of California Santa Barbara, Citrix Systems, Zodiac Aerospace and Vandenburg Air Force Base. Because of its broad population and its reputation as a high-end tourist destination, Santa Barbara Airport presents advertisers with the unique opportunity to connect with affluent travelers and residents via a unique media experience.

Clear Channel Airports’ new advertising program at Santa Barbara Airport creates a medium for regional businesses to connect with visitors and grow regional commerce. The new digital assets will include aesthetically consistent fixtures to honor the Spanish Revival historical style of the Santa Barbara Airport terminal. The new advertising elements include:

· A large format LCD display above the main arrivals escalator, reaching all arriving visitors to Santa Barbara Airport;

· Concourse level digital LCD network reaching passengers with an extended dwell time via dynamic motion/static messages; and

· Eco-friendly tension fabric displays which allow advertisers a significant voice with minimal disruption to terminal finishes and décor.

John Moyer, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Clear Channel Airports told us “We’re proud to partner with the Santa Barbara Airport and help transform their new terminal into an exciting digital marketplace for top local and national brands. Clear Channel Airports was selected by the City of Santa Barbara because of its deep experience customizing media programs, and, in particular, our ability to integrate our advanced digital advertising solutions seamlessly with an airport’s architectural style and aesthetic. We are very excited to offer national and regional brands the unique opportunity to reach a wide array of residents and travelers passing through SBA’s beautiful terminal via our brand new media network.”

A Nielsen study released in 2016 shows that nearly 60 percent of business and leisure travelers believe that advertising in airports is an indicator of high-quality brands and products, and more than three-quarters of leisure and business travelers say they notice airport digital ads, with over one-third of travelers surveyed confirming they’ve visited a website or used an app to find out more about a product or service they saw advertised inside an airport.