Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Kinetic, the global leader in contextually connecting and activating audiences on the move, is launching an automated trading platform, which claims to bring together all major out-of-home media owners for the first time.

Stuart Taylor, CEO Kinetic UK & Western Europe, told us “Our sector is undergoing an exciting transformational phase. This collaborative development will not only make the outmoded process of buying and selling OOH more efficient but will help allow the growing scale of DOOH to reach its true potential.”

The collaboration with Bitposter will offer an integrated trading platform to all major media owners including JCDecaux, Clear Channel UK, Primesight, Exterion Media, Outdoor Plus, Ocean Outdoor and Signature, as well other significant media owners across all formats in the UK.

Aidan Neill, CEO of Bitposter, said: “Our partnership with Kinetic, which leverages Aureus’ powerful data management capabilities together with the efficiencies delivered by the Bitposter platform, lays the foundation for rapid innovation in the sector.”

By using the Bitposter platform, Kinetic will integrate its planning system, Aureus, with the inventory of the media owners, creating a private marketplace leveraging the Bitposter platform.

Paula Fernandez, Kinetic Global Head of Data Tools & Analytics, said: “This first step to digitise OOH trading is a great milestone for the industry. It will allow us to enhance our data led planning capabilities, so we are prepared for the digital transformation of our sector.”

There will be significant benefits for Kinetic clients as the platform will provide a more efficient and effective service thanks to a streamlined process, allowing for increased data integration.

This wide ranging project, which is the culmination of more than a year’s work by dedicated Kinetic, media owner and Bitposter teams, sets the foundation for future programmatic versions of OOH trading.