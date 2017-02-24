Maddie Cotterill

JMC Capital Partners announced the week the addition of Todd Rainville as Partner. He was, most recently, a partner at Symmetric Capital, after previously spending nearly a decade at Summit Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners.

Todd’s past experience has included a mix of traditional expansion financings, recapitalizations and leveraged buyouts, with much of his prior work in the industrial and technology sectors. Representative prior investments and Directorships includes: Sybari Software (acquired by Microsoft), MediaQ (purchased by NVIDIA), K-TEK (acquired by ABB Group), ChanTest (acquired by Charles River Laboratories), and Biomedical Structures (merged with Confluent Medical).

Todd brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to JMC from years of navigating varied, and often complex transactions. In his previous roles, Todd has been effective at bridging the needs of entrepreneurs and business owners by developing trusted relationships over years and tailoring creative investment structures that work for both sides.

At JMC, he will head up the Business Development Team and play a pivotal role in identifying uniquely-positioned industrial companies, building meaningful relationships with founders and business owners, and structuring attractive investment opportunities for the firm.

Todd holds a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Economics from Bates College, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.