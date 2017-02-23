Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced this week the first implementation of its ON Smart Media platform with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), deploying eight digital Liveboards at Copley Station. Live Nation, Boston Ballet, and Experience Kissimmee are the launch advertisers, promoting upcoming events in the Boston area.

OUTFRONT was awarded the MBTA contract late last year and began delivering advertising within the MBTA in December.

Andy Sriubas, OUTFRONT Media’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning & Development told us “Copley Station is located in the heart of Boston’s restaurant and shopping district, making it the perfect starting point for the system’s digital transformation. Our platform will provide the MBTA, advertisers, and other content providers with the tools necessary to earn the attention of Boston’s Back Bay residents and tourists alike. Together with MBTA, we are focused on bringing Boston riders next generation communications and network capabilities.”

The Copley Station deployment is the first step in the larger scale roll-out of the ON Smart Media platform with MBTA. Full deployment throughout the MBTA’s subway and commuter rail stations will begin in Summer 2017, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The ON Smart Media vision brings new creative capabilities to brands through full motion video, apps, social media, and more. The MBTA deployment joins a growing network of On Smart Media digital screens in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) metrorail system in Washington DC, CityLights in Minneapolis, and in several New York subway stations.

Over the past 80 years, OUTFRONT Media has operated a best-in-class transit advertising solution and currently sells advertising for over seventy transit authorities including Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, and Miami.