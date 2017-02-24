Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The Gala Dinner for the 58th FEPE Congress June 7-9, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel and Congress centre, Stockholm will take place at the Berns Hotel, in central Stockholm.

The Berns hotel is an iconic Stockholm landmark and the hall, which was opened in 1886, has in the past, hosted concerts by Abba, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and Marlene Deitrich.

FEPE will be holding two days of presentations with high calibre speakers from across the world, all of whom will be bringing their unique viewpoints on the Out of Home industry. The speaker programme will be announced shortly and there will be an exclusive and much larger exhibition area attached to the main congress hall – spaces are now available to reserve, Ed.

Early bird registrations are open until the end of February, which will allow delegates an extra €100 reduction regardless of FEPE membership status.

Delegate fees are unchanged at €1100 for members and €1600 for non members, plus the additional early bird reduction. The booking form is available on the FEPE Homepage.