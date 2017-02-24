Maddie Cotterill

It’s looking a lot like JCDecaux is continuing to dominate the UK digital Out-of-Home market as the single largest media owner, according to Route’s latest figures, the OOH industry currency.

According to this week’s Route 22 (R22) data release, JCDecaux has seen an increase in its digital impacts to reach 583.5 million per week, an increase of 50 million impacts since August 2016, which is double that of its closest competitor.

Spencer Berwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux, told us “The latest Route data reaffirms our ambitious target of hitting one billion weekly viewed impressions as well as reaching 50% of the UK population by the end of 2017. Our impressive reach, combined with our continuous investment in our digital portfolio, will give advertisers the unique ability to target a broad audience with impressive creativity that is founded on intelligent data-based insights.”

Following the appointment of Stephan Lavollee to Digital Transformation and IT Director last month, the latest Route data re-confirms JCDecaux’s leading position within the UK digital OOH market.

The company’s progress over the past six months has been quite astounding – adding as thy have, new digital screens across its flagship London Digital Network (LDN) – a 10% increase since R21, as well as iconic digital superstructures, SmartScreen@Tesco, premium malls, Heathrow Airport and the nation’s busiest transport hubs – all ably demonstrating that JCDecaux is on track to double its digital audience and reaching #onebillioneyeballs per week by the end of 2017.