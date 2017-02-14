Maddie Cotterill

Sixteen:Nine editor and longtime industry consultant Dave Haynes will be moderating and refereeing a midday panel at the Digital Out Of Home Strategy Summit on March 28, the day before the show floor opens at #dse2017 in Las Vegas.

The panel title is ‘Approaching Projects Driven by Customer Experience. It is focused on looking at the importance of the customer, not the technology, in creating successful digital signage networks and digital out-of-home executions.

The idea is to gather real world experience from a set of industry veterans who have been there and done that. The panel members are: –

Russell Young, VP Sales at STRATACACHE;

Len Dudis, CIO of Grupo Vidanta;

Bryan Meszaros, Founding Partner at OpenEye Global;

Jeffrey Martin, President and CEO of Right Media Solutions.

Dave Haynes told us “We only have 45 minutes, so we’re going to just get miked up and go. I’ll let each of the four explain a bit about who they are and what their companies do, and then we’ll dive into a set of questions trying to define what customer experience actually means, how to pull it off, and how to measure if the effort actually did something.”

Whilst the panelists will be sticking around for the rest of the day, Dave told us “I have to slip out the door and get my butt over to the Hard Rock Cafe,” – he of course, has the ultra successful, ulterior popular DSE Mixer for 400 people starting at 17:30 that day! The DSE Mixer has been sold out for a while but there is a wait list operating which you can find here.