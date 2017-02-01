Maddie Cotterill

King OOH, an independent UK supplier of out-of-home solutions has announced a full business rebrand to Maximus.

The company is gearing up for growth by investing in people in sales, marketing and development and they’ve moved into a new bigger office in Westbourne Grove.

There’s been some new billboards recently as well, the most recent addition is Camden Parkway (shown above), a much sought after location in the heart of Camden Town, next to Camden Town tube station at the junction of Camden Parkway and Camden High Street – an area of true billboard scarcity.

King OOH launched back in 2003 and was best known for it’s powerful mega banners. Ashley Smatt, founder of Maximus told us “Simplicity is critical in advertising communications and we have an authentic, individual proposition in the outdoor market when it comes to this. In 2017, we are building out the business by investing in quality sites across the country for our customers’. We want to offer brands the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy”.

As part of the rebrand, Ged Weston was appointed Commercial Director following the appointment of Stephen Rackham as Sales Director, and has since brought into the business both Debbie Harrison as Business Director and Lee Anderson as Marketing Director.

Ged Weston told us “We are growing out our key pillars to redefine the business and move to the next stage of growth. We are going through a series of investing in sales, marketing and development resource to better serve our clients. Maximus is on a mission to showcase brands to the world in truly memorable way”

The appointment of Ged is a significant and long-term growth plan for the business both within the UK and globally. Weston will be responsible for all sales and marketing operations within the company across Client, Agency and Poster Specialists. His remit is to build even greater coverage across the industry to drive growth. Ged of course joins from Airport Media UK.