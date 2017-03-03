Maddie Cotterill

Adspace has hired Ian Mirmelstein as SVP of Digital Engagement. This is a newly created position at Adspace, designed to bridge the digital world and OOH advertising through data and technology innovations.

Eric Steinert, Adspace EVP told us “In response to shifting advertiser needs, Adspace continues to evolve its DOOH platform to provide engaging video solutions for its’ clients. Increasingly, we are seeing an appetite for vertical video, mobile activation, crowd analytics and the infusion of data and attribution into our scale product. We look forward to Ian’s leadership and guidance as the marketplace moves towards increased programmatic buying, cross-screen planning and a video agnostic approach.” –

Over the past 15+ years Ian Mirmelstein has held sales, strategy and business development roles for media companies, agencies and ad-tech firms – some of which include: Microsoft, AT&T, Innovid and The New Republic.

In the new role he will work to define and execute Adspace’s digital strategy with a focus on the company’s mobile and programmatic efforts.