Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NEC Display Solutions Europe will exhibit its line of high performance digital display applications for retail signage at this year’s EuroShop trade fair. The show takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 5-9 March 2017.

In an increasingly competitive retail marketplace, attracting customer attention with intelligent content delivery solutions is essential for success. Displaying the very latest offers and information at the point of sale has become essential for improving customer satisfaction, acquiring new target groups and increasing revenues. Retail signage solutions from NEC Display Solutions help retailers address these needs. Its solutions encompass in-store installations for shopping centres and retail establishments, as well as solutions for external applications, such as sports and concert venues or malls.

Visitors to the NEC’s stand (E54 in Hall 3) will have the opportunity to experience many retail signage innovations, including:

Context-aware Retail Signage designed for increased in-store customer interaction

The captivating Magic Mirror Display for attracting and engaging with audiences

Interactive InGlass™ touch table for engaging with customers

High brightness displays ensuring visual excellence in bright environments

New Digital Signage displays featuring coloured bezels, to suit design and décor requirements

Interactive Display consultancy screen surfaces

Open Modular intelligence (OMi) solutions that allow smart and seamless integration of computing, output and processing hardware directly into a display

Andreas Brückner, Business Development Manager Retail Signage & Food and Beverage at NEC Display Solutions Europe told us “EuroShop is an important platform for us to showcase how innovative visual solutions can transform the retail experience for customers and in turn support sales revenues for retailers. Visitors to our stand will find out how to gain a competitive advantage with an effective digital content delivery strategy backed by trusted, tailor-made technology solutions.”

EuroShop is one of the biggest and most influential retail trade fairs, gathering visitors ranging from industry market leaders to young start-ups from emerging markets.

With over 2,500 exhibitors from around 60 countries it is both the trendsetter and an indispensable information and communication platform for decision-makers in retail.