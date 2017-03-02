Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Warburtons – the UK’s second largest grocery brand – has marked the launch of its latest product, Toastie Pockets, with a huge digital execution on Ocean Outdoor’s The Wall @ Westfield – London’s second biggest outdoor media site.

The campaign, created by multi-award winning agency WCRS, aims to convince shoppers that Warburtons really do make a toastie you can toast in the toaster with the line, ‘The toastie you can toast in the toaster. No, really’. The creative forces bystanders to collude with the joke by reading the digital poster headline from left to right and back again, causing viewers to shake their heads as though in disbelief.

This execution follows the launch of a radio and OOH campaign, fronted by two 40” spots featuring Barbara Windsor and Brian Blessed; incensed by Jonathan Warburton’s audacity to create such a ground-breaking innovation, the celebrities leave voicemails expressing their disbelief that such a product really exists. Both spots end with the reassurance that Toastie Pockets actually are the toasties you toast in the toaster. No, really.

Billy Faithfull, Executive Creative Director at WCRS told us “At first it was just a rumour, a dream, a whisper on the wind. A toastie you toast in the toaster. My god, I texted Jonathan Warburton, you’ve got some gumption, a toastie you toast in the toaster? Give me a break. And while you’re at it, pull the other one, foot emoji. But happily, it turned out not to be unmitigated codswallop, just quality bakery innovation, no matter what Brian Blessed or Barbara Windsor say, it’s undeniably true, you can toast a toastie in the toaster. No, really.”

