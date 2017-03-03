Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Derek Lindsay has joined The Outdoor Media Association of NZ (OMANZ) as General Manager. Previous experience includes SparkPHD, FCB, and a long stint as Vice President of CAANZ (Communication Agencies Association of New Zealand) and Chair of the CAANZ Media Committee.

OMANZ Chairman Wayne Chapman said “Derek’s appointment underscores the renewed and increased commitment of OMANZ members and the shared resolve to restore momentum to the Association. We are determined to reinvigorate becalmed projects such as the development of a unified audience measurement system and excited at the prospect of having Derek in the vanguard of such important initiatives.

“We are delighted that Derek shares our enthusiasm for the future of OOH in New Zealand, and confident that his standing, skills and experience will help to continue to propel our association, and sector to new heights”.

Derek Lindsay starts in early March.