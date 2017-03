Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The date for the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit has been announced. The event which, these days, attracts well over 750 people (and even more are expected this year) is being held once again at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.

It takes place November 1, 2017 as an integral part of New York Digital Signage Week (Monday October 30 to Friday November 3, 2017).