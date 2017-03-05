Andrew Neale

Scala, BV., will demonstrate how to reinvent retail with digital solutions for today’s tech-savvy shoppers at #EuroShop, being held 5-9 March in Düsseldorf. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital solution companies, will show marketers, retailers and innovators how digital can help ease in-store engagement with shoppers and create loyal, repeat customers. Digital solutions offer retailers ways to bring the best of online shopping into the physical store, where shoppers overwhelmingly say they prefer to complete their purchase.

Scala CEO Chris Riegel told us “We have seen promising, continual growth globally in retailers introducing digital to help retail brands stay relevant and exciting to today’s increasingly demanding clientele. The German region in particular has demonstrated formidable progress, and we look to expand our retail presence there, appealing to innovators who are looking for a proven partner to bring their creative ideas to the store.”

Additionally, two Scala presenters will lend their retail expertise to topics of significant importance to today’s retailers – omni-channel experiences and actionable analytics.

Harry Horn , Scala VP of Marketing/GM EMEA, will present “How to Get Smart from Big Data?” on 7 March at 4 p.m., which takes a deep look into big data volumes and how analytics can provide real-time information to make smarter decisions.

Klaus Hofmeier, Scala 's sales manager for Germany, will speak during the Omnichannel Forum, being held 8 March at 11:30 a.m.

At EuroShop in Hall 3/G92, Scala will show how marketers and innovators can use digital to appeal to and engage with shoppers using solutions such as:

Connected Café – A Scala booth favorite! Self-ordering kiosks featuring point-of-sale integration create a fun way for customers to place their order while boosting sales and order accuracy as well as reducing wait times.

– A booth favorite! Self-ordering kiosks featuring point-of-sale integration create a fun way for customers to place their order while boosting sales and order accuracy as well as reducing wait times. Interactive Fitting Room – Boost sales conversions by letting customers use an interactive touchscreen in the fitting room for on-the-spot secure payment and “click and ship” functionality right at the point of decision. Sensors detect what items are brought into the fitting room, displaying detailed information on the screen, which shoppers can also use to order out-of-stock items or request sales associate assistance with different sizes or styles.

– Boost sales conversions by letting customers use an interactive touchscreen in the fitting room for on-the-spot secure payment and “click and ship” functionality right at the point of decision. Sensors detect what items are brought into the fitting room, displaying detailed information on the screen, which shoppers can also use to order out-of-stock items or request sales associate assistance with different sizes or styles. Lift & Learn – This interactive solution features Razer gaming mice and shows integration, triggering and fixture options for attracting customers to learn and compare detailed product information. Scala will demonstrate how analytics can be gathered, helping retailers optimize displays and improve sales conversions.

– This interactive solution features Razer gaming mice and shows integration, triggering and fixture options for attracting customers to learn and compare detailed product information. will demonstrate how analytics can be gathered, helping retailers optimize displays and improve sales conversions. Smart Mannequin – Shoppers are treated to the high-touch experience that draws them into brick-and-mortar stores. By touching sensor-embedded clothing on high-end fitness apparel from 2XU, a nearby touchscreen is triggered to display detailed product information, allowing the shopper to browse and learn more on their own.

– Shoppers are treated to the high-touch experience that draws them into brick-and-mortar stores. By touching sensor-embedded clothing on high-end fitness apparel from 2XU, a nearby touchscreen is triggered to display detailed product information, allowing the shopper to browse and learn more on their own. Instore Re-Targeter – Sales associates can detect and act on in-store clientele’s recent shopping profile using beacon technology connected to the retailer’s app. Screen content can be instantly updated to highlight recently viewed items, suggest complementary purchases and offer tailored promotions.

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala’s network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide. Visit scala.com/euroshop-2017