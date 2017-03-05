Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Prominent leaders from the advertising, media, entertainment and social entrepreneurship industries are teaming up to prevent texting and driving in partnership with Project Yellow Light, a national public service advertising (PSA) contest and scholarship program.

The panel of judges will include actress, YouTuber and tastemaker Meg DeAngelis; hip-hop artist Aloe Blacc; filmmaker and social activist Kweku Mandela; Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB North America; Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman of Goodby Silverstein & Partners; and Michael McGraw, SVP of Marketing Solutions at Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA).