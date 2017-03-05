« How to Reinvent Retail with Digital at #EuroShop
Creative and Ad Industry Leaders join with the Ad Council to Stop Texting and Driving

Prominent leaders from the advertising, media, entertainment and social entrepreneurship industries are teaming up to prevent texting and driving in partnership with Project Yellow Light, a national public service advertising (PSA) contest and scholarship program.

The panel of judges will include actress, YouTuber and tastemaker Meg DeAngelis; hip-hop artist Aloe Blacc; filmmaker and social activist Kweku Mandela; Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB North America; Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman of Goodby Silverstein & Partners; and Michael McGraw, SVP of Marketing Solutions at Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA).


