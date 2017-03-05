Maddie Cotterill

At #SXSW this year we note that Max Oglebee, Head of Client Strategy, Design & Technologies, at Intersection and Jay Cross, President of Related Hudson Yards in NYC will be co-presenting a panel entitled ‘Responsive Cities > Smart Cities‘.

Max and Jay’s panel will explore the vision, platform and people needed to create a responsive city, not just a smart city and will discuss:-

What the term “smart city” gets wrong, and why you should always start with people, not tech

How the pace of physical buildings and that of innovation has been fundamentally opposed, and how urbanists can plan for a world that hasn’t been invented yet

How to create seamless experiences for different user groups, including residents, shoppers, visitors and office workers – while simultaneously creating a model for the 21st-century urban space

What’s next for urban innovation / responsive cities in 2017 and beyond