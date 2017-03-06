Maddie Cotterill

Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), one of the largest out of home advertising companies in North America, this week announced its new transit advertising contract with the City of Fort Collins.

The agreement commenced January 1, 2017, and will allow local, regional and national brands to reach consumers through a variety of advertising displays managed by Lamar on Transfort bus inventory.

Transfort provides transportation services for approximately 14,600 commuters on a typical weekday, and over 4 million rides annually through its fleet of buses. The MAX Bus Rapid Transit serves major activity and employment centers throughout Fort Collins including Midtown, Colorado State University and Downtown. MAX also links with other Transfort bus routes, Park-n-Rides, the City’s bicycle/pedestrian trail system, and other local and regional transit routes to provide seamless service for passengers. Lamar will offer advertising space on the MAX Bus Rapid Transit System interiors, as well as the interiors and exteriors of Transfort buses, reaching consumers in the greater Fort Collins and Loveland markets.

Cliff Moak, Sales Manager for Lamar Advertising of Northern Colorado told us “Lamar’s high-quality out of home advertising displays provide excellent coverage for advertisers. Consumers are spending more time away from home where they are exposed to out of home media. We are excited to expand our footprint in Northern Colorado and to helping our customers reach captive audiences with our new inventory.”

In addition to the new Transfort bus inventory, Lamar offers a variety of advertising formats throughout Northern Colorado including bulletins, posters, digital billboards, shelter and bench ads, reaching consumers as they travel throughout the marketplace.